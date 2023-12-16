The year-end Ring of Honor tradition has arrived, as Final Battle stops in Texas!

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Black Taurus

Ring of Honor World Six-Man Championship: The Mogul Embassy vs. TMDK

I Quit Match: Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page

Vertvixen vs. Nyla Rose

Shane Taylor vs. Keith Lee

FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Ring of Honor World Television Championship Six-Way Elimination Match: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Brian Keith vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher

Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tom Lawlor

Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz

Live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas!

Match #1. AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Black Taurus

Vikingo runs into a huge boot in the corner and a reverse Slingblade. Taurus hits an inverted Crucifix Driver by Taurus and a pop-up Samoan drop! Two count. Taurus goes up top but misses a twisting senton. Vikingo connects with a spinning heel kick and an enzigirui. Running enziguiri in the corner by Vikingo before an imploding hurricanrana off the top! Step-up tieres and 450 head scissors by Vikingo! Vikingo looks for a running double-jump moonsault to the outside but loses his balance… twice. Vikingo settles for a regular asai moonsault. Shotgun dropkick off the top but Taurus counters with a POUNCEEEE. Springboard Frankensteiner off the top by Vikingo. Both men fight on the apron now as Vikingo hits an enziguiri but Taurus pushes him off. Vikingo charges with a running Canadian Destroyer on the apron but both guys hit very awkwardly. Twisting 450 splash from the outside in off the middle rope by Vikingo, but Vikingo doesn’t rotate fully and lands awkwardly on his knees. Two count. Rope-walk dropkick by Vikingo gets two. Vikingo charges Taurus in the corner but Taurus counters with a belly-to-belly into the buckles. Avalanche Gorilla Press by Taurus! Long two count. Lariat by Taurus and a corkscrew kick by Vikingo. Cucifix Driver by Vikingo. Spear by Taurus. Taurus charges and Vikingo sends him to the floor, before walking the ropes and hitting a 720 senton plancha to the floor. Inside the ring, Vikingo charges and Taurus catches Vikingo with an inverted torture rack into a backbreaker. Powerbomb into a backbreaker by Taurus. Discus lariat by Taurus get a 2.99! Inverted torture rack again but Vikingo counters into a crucifix driver. Poisonrana by Vikingo and a pair of running knees in the corner. 720 senton by Vikingo finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo

Rating: ***1/2. I don’t even know what to make of this one, honestly. It served it’s purpose, which was supposed to get fans to their feet and open the show hot, but… I don’t know. The athleticism and the chances these guys took were amazing, but there’s something to be said for doing too much, and that was the case here. A few blown spots, three crucifix drivers, two 720… etc.

Match #2. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. TMDK

Tito with a suplex to Kaun for a one count. Exploder by Tito and a running back elbow from Haste in the corner. Big lariat by Kaun and here comes Cage. Cage curls Fujita for ten reps and then just throws him overhead for no reason. Fujita hurricanranas out of a powerbomb by Cage and makes the tag to Tito. Tito clears the ring and plants Toa with a satellite DDT! Two count. Haste in now, kicking the legs out from underneath Toa, sending him into the corner. Diving imploding cannonball by Haste and a PK. One, two, no! Toa blocks a brainbuster and connects with a spinning uranage. Tag to Kaun but Tito is in and makes the save… momentarily. Open the Gates but Haste gets free… only to get slingshot on the top rope and a spear by Toa. Fujita breaks up the pin. Toa posts himself on the corner but here’s Cage with a discus lariat. Death Valley Driver by Tito to Cage. Fujita is in with a running European uppercut to Kaun and two lariats in the corner. Springboard dropkick by Fujita gets two. Fujita and Kaun exchanging elbows but here’s Cage. Deadlift superplex by Cage and a pump handle driver to Tito. Fujita is all alone with all three members of the Embassy. Running clothesline and double knees in the corner, right into a triple team swinging powerbomb. Finito.

Winners and STILL Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions: The Mogul Embassy

Rating: **3/4. Quite the sprint here, and The Mogul Embassy have really staked their claim as the best in the division. Fine match.

Match #3. I Quit Match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese w/ Smart Mark Sterling

Sterling is supposed to be handcuffed at ringside, but he’s refusing. Mark Henry is here! Henry makes sure Sterling is locked up. Nese jumps Page and we’re off. Nese takes advantage of Page on the outside, sending him into the guard rail and steel steps, before rolling him back in the ring. Macho Man throat drop by Nese. Mark Sterling gets the protein powder and Page sends it into Nese’s eyes. Sterling holds Page’s knee and Nese hits a running knee that sends him into the steel steps. Nese takes the mic and asks Page to quit, and he says no. Another running knee by Nese into the steps. Page says no one more time. Page is bleeding now but he fires back with some big right hands. Nese gets sent into the front row with an Irish whip but responds with a springboard clothesline off the guard rail. Nese grabs a 45lb plate but misses killing Page. Back in the ring and Page fires some right hands back. Page has a chain now and he lays into the back of Nese. Nese has the mic and says “cut it out, I can’t take anymore” but not “I quit”, and then jabs Page in the throat. Fosbury Flop by Nese to the outside. Nese sets up a pair of tables, but Page hits the Killshot and Nese is draped over the top rope. Page with a bottom rope assisted Ace Crusher off the apron through the tables! Nese still said he doesn’t quit. Page sets Nese up on the top rope and opens two chair. Page looks for an Avalanche Powerslam but Nese counters with a hurricanrana off the top, narrowly missing the chairs. Nese grabs the keys from the ring announcer’s table and frees Sterling. Both men now beat on Page in the middle of the ring, as Nese grabs the 45lb plate. Here’s Scorpio Sky! Sky takes out Sterling and it’s one on one! Nese attacks with the plate but Page dropkicks the legs and Nese’s fingers get stuck underneath it, stomped on, and then Page DDT’s him on the plate! Nese rolls to the outside and Sterling takes the plate to the face before getting drilled with the Ego’s Edge! Nese is in the ring and he fights off the Ego’s Edge, then hits Page with a chair a few times. Nese ties Page’s hands behind his back and tells him to quit, Page yells “F You!” Big boot by Page and a back body drop. Referee frees Page, but Nese hits a spinning back kick. Page grabs a chair and blasts Nese in the face! Page sits on the back of Nese and uses the handcuffs to choke out Nese and Nese quits!

Winner: Ethan Page

Rating: ***3/4. Crowd fell in love with this match down the stretch and these guys worked really hard. The story made sense and Page overcome all obstacles, plus a bonus return of Scorpio Sky? I’ll take it.

Match #4. Nyla Rose vs. Vertvixen

Rose looks for the Beast Bomb early but Vertvixen fights out and delivers some right hands. Rose misses a charge in the corner and Vertvixen with a running ankle pick and a double stomp. Vertvixen looks for a double jump arm drag but Rose counters with a spinebuster-like maneuver. Two count. Rose drapes Vertvixen over the top rope and hits the diving knee to the back of the neck. Beast Bomb and this one is over.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Rating: *1/4. Well, that happened.

Match #5. Ring of Honor World Television Championship Match: Komander vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson

This will probably be a cluster, but let’s get it started. Boot to the face by Moriarty to Johnson. Dropkick by Johnson and Castle gets dumped to the outside. Moonsault into an arm drag and a head scissors by Komander. Castle gets dumped to the outside a third time. Keith with a right hand to Komander and a big boot. Castle and Fletcher now trade toss attempts but Flethecer goes to the outside. Moriarty throws Castle out and hits a low suicide dive. Double jump plancha to the outside by Johnson. Fletcher and Komander are on the ropes and Komander walks from the far side and jumps over Fletcher, taking everyone with a twisting plancha. Komander now meets Fletcher on the top and brings him back into the ring with a jumping hurricanrana. Lariat by Castle to Komander. Keith is in and hits an enziguiri. Spiccoli Driver by Johnson and a standing moonsault to Keith. Moriarty is in and palm strikes Johnson a bunch, before eating a superkick to the face. Wrist control by Moriarty and he snaps the fingers of Johnson. Elevated flatliner to Johnson and The Border City Stretch is locked in. Johnson taps and he’s eliminated. Big double leg by Castle to… everyone. Johnny TV has joined ringside for some reason. Moriarty comes off the top but he gets caught by Castle and thrown. TV has taken out The Boys and Castle is distracted. Enziguiri by Moriarty and another elevated flatliner and Castle is gone. Satellite DDT by Komander to Keith. Komander goes up top but Fletcher dumps him to the floor. Tower of Doom! Everyone is down. Moriarty with a rebound kick to Komander but Keith is here with a running enziguiri in the corner. Ushigaroshi to Moriarty but he only gets a one! Knee to the face of Moriarty and Keith plants Moriarty with the Tiger Driver! Moriarty is eliminated! Fletcher rolls Keith up for a long two count. Saito by Keith and a running knee to the face. Keith looks for another Tiger Driver to Fletcher but Fletcher counters with the tombstone for the three count. Komander and Fletcher are the final two! Both men trade strikes in the center of the ring but Komander connects with a jumping superkick and a flying forearm. Hammerlock spinning tombstone attempt but Komander fights out and dropkicks the knee. Springboard poisonrana by Komander! Fletcher retreats to the floor and Komander follows with an inside-out hurricanrana, but Fletcher catches him, but Komander grabs the ropes. Mule kick to Fletcher but an enziguiri from Fletcher on the apron and a JUMPING TOMBSTONE! Komander barely makes it in before the twenty count. Running enziguiri in the corner and a picture-perfect brainbuster by Fletcher! Two count. Springboard Destroyer by Komander! Two count! Fletcher is on the apron and Komander goes up top with a ROPE WALK 450 SPLASH ON THE APRON. HOLY S. That was an absolutely brutal landing on Fletcher. 450 off the top! One, two, NO! Komander goes up top for another rope walk but Fletcher hits an enziguiri to the knee. EL GENERICO BRAINBUSTER ON THE TOP TURNBUCKLE BY FLETCHER! ONE, TWO, NO! HAMMERLOCK TOMBSTONE BY FLETCHER! ONE, TWO, THREE!

Winner and NEW Ring of Honor World Televison Champion: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: ****1/2. I don’t even know what to say. The end of this match is insane and Kyle Fletcher is one of my favorite wrestlers in the world right now. Komander BROUGH IT and this was his best outing yet. This match was a scramble from beginning to end, and had everything from comedy, to car crashes, to technical wrestling, and more. Wow.

Match #6. ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tom Lawlor

Straight armbar by Lawlor forces Yuta to use a rope break early. That’s one. Yuta focuses the attack on the lower back now, syncing in an Indian Death Lock right next to the ropes, practically asking him to use a rope break. Yuta looks for a standing ankle lock and gets chopped a lot. Now both men exchange heavy strikes. Hip toss by Lawlor and a big interceptor spear. Two count. Lawlor charges into a boot but responds with a knee of his own. Diving shoulder block in the corner and an exploder suplex by Lawlor. Two count. Cobra Twist by Yuta but Lawlor deadlifts him and slams him down. Two count. Lawlor misses a PK and Yuta rolls him up into a single leg crab. Lawlor flips Yuta over and wrist locks him to the mat. PK to the shoulder of Yuta and a hammerlock piledriver (yikes). Two count. Anaconda Vice by Lawlor but Yuta breaks free and punches Lawlor in the face, earning a warning. Hammer and anvil elbow strikes by Yuta, as both guys are seated on the top rope. Lawlor catches an elbow and locks in a kimura, stands up on the top rope, and brings Yuta to the mat with a flipping slam! Lawlor retains control and Yuta is forced to use a rope break. Lawlor repositions but Yuta counters with an ankle lock into a leg trapped German suplex. Two count. Kimura by Lawlor but Yuta counters into the Seat Belt for the win. Lawlor’s leg definitely hit the rope and his shoulder came up before the three count, however.

Winner and STILL ROH Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta

Rating: ***1/4. Tough spot for this match to follow the previous, but these guys worked a very hard hitting, tight, grapple-heavy match.

After the match, Yuta shakes hands and then kicks Lawlor low. HERE’S HOOK! Yuta scurries as Hook goes to check on Lawlor, but runs back in the ring and kicks Hook low. DDT by Yuta.

Match #7. Shane Taylor vs. Keith Lee

The Pretty Boy Killers explode! Shoulder blocks by both men to start and nobody moves. Drop down by Taylor and a roll by Lee. Lee hits the ropes and floors Taylor with a shoulder block. Overhand chops by Lee to Taylor in the corner. Lee charges and Taylor sends him to the apron but comes back in with a crossbody over the top! Two count. Lee gets sent over the top again and Taylor plants him with the Tower of London. Two count. Leg drop on the apron by Taylor and another two count. Clothesline by Taylor gets two Lost my stream momentarily here, but I’m back and Lee is beating on Taylor before signaling he wants to go for the moonsault. Lee Moriarty is here to make the save, but he get Spirit Bombed for his trouble. Taylor with a knee to the back of the head that gets two. Taylor now heads up top but Lee played possum and meets him up top. DESTROYER BY SHANE TAYLOR OFF THE TOP TO KEITH LEE. WOW. TWO COUNT! KO punch by Taylor but Lee gets his hand up a bit to block in and only gets a two. Another KO punch but Lee gets Taylor up on his shoulders Big Bang Catastrophe and that’ll do it.

Winner: Keith Lee

Rating: ***1/4. Two big ol’ men slapping meat. Everyone knows how good Keith Lee is, but Taylor did such great things with that ROH TV title a few years back, you just love to see him back in ROH.

Keith Lee comes over to Shane Taylor, lifts him up, and raises his hand. Both men embrace and raise each other’s hands.

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Bryan Keith. Keith says he’s here to prove himself on the big stage, and Keith says he’s here to collect gold. Orange Cassidy is here! Cassidy says he’s got some gold, and tells Keith to collect it. “See ya tomorrow!”

Match #8. FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Cash and Claudio start trading heavy strikes. Cash grabs a waist lock and bring him in to their corner… tagging Mark Briscoe! Mark with a few strikes before tagging Dax, as the fans chant “Them Boys!” Dax posts himself and Moxley pulls him outside, locking in a kimura and throwing him into the guard rail. Danielson gets the tag and hits a pair of arm ringers before bringing Dax to the mat and stomping on the elbow. Moxley back in now and he starts biting Dax in the face, as Dax fires back some chop sand Claudio tags himself in. Dax swings at everything but Claudio hits a double leg and a short Giant Swing, before tagging out. Quick tags here. Moxley posts himself accidentally and Dax gets to his corner, tagging.. nope! Claudio cuts Dax off. Dax chops his way out of the BCC corner and hits a German suplex to Claudio. Danielson gets the tag and so does Mark! Red Neck Kung Fu to everyone! Dropkick to Danielson and a Ghetto Blaster to Claudio. Uranage to Danielson! Red Neck Boogie to Danielson with the help of Cash! Two count. Danielson evades a Big Rig and delivers some Yes kicks to Dax. Mark comes off the top and gets kicked himself. Kick to the face of Dax and Danielson goes up top but gets caught by Dax. Superplex by Dax, flying splash by Cash, and a Froggy Bow by Mark out of nowhere! Two count. Mark calls for the Doomsday Device! Dax has Danielson up, but Danielson gets free and sends Dax in to Mark on the top rope. Cash lifts up Danielson from behind and Mark dives right into a European uppercut from Claudio. Running cutter from Moxley. Brainbuster from Cash. Double crossbody by Mark and Danielson. All six men are down and Moxley is bleeding, as is Dax. Standoff! Dax and Danielson are left and here’s Moxley. Big Rig to Moxley but Danielson with a Busaiku Knee to Cash! Mark is here beating on Moxley and Danielson. Danielson and Moxley pop Briscoe up into a European uppercut from Claudio! Neutralizer by Claudio only gets two! Claudio with a bunch of European uppercuts to Mark in the corner and he’s almost out. Short-arm clotheslines by Claudio, who hits the ropes but here’s FTR with a Super Shatter Machine! One, two, no! Mark calls for the Jay Driller but Claudio holds on and Moxley clotheslines him. Boots to Mark now by all three men. Claudio calls for the Doomsday Deice but FTR are back in momentarily. The fight spills all over the arena as Moxley and Cash are fighting through the crowd and Claudio and Mark are on the ramp. 18… 19… 20. The match has ended in a double count-out.

Mark takes the mic and this turns into a Fight Without Honor, to honor Jay Briscoe! Flying senton off the ramp takes out everyone! Mark and Claudio have paired off as Mark is bleeding now and Claudio is bouncing his head off the turnbuckles. Double suplex to Danielson on the outside. Double jump cannonball to the outside off of a chair by Mark! Mark heads to the back and brings out a barbed wire covered ladder, as Moxley stabs Cash in the eye with a fork! Moxley now stabs everyone with a fork. Cash is a bloody mess here, as Danielson takes the barbed wire chair to Dax. LeBell lock on Cash with barbed wire and the blood is pouring out of his head. Moxley tries to choke Dax with the barbed wire but Mark makes the save. Moxley locks in the rear naked choke as Claudio and Danielson lock in chokes on the far sides of the ring. Dax carries Danielson on to Moxley to break up the choke. Claudio sets up a table at ringside and tries to gorilla press Cash through it, but Cash spears Claudio through it instead. On the far side, Dax piledrives Moxley off the apron through a table covered with thumbtacks! Danielson now paintbrushing Mark and punting him in the face, over a bed of chairs. Mark fires back! High kick by Danielson and Mark takes it in the face. Busaiku Knee but Mark moves out of the way. Jay Driller on the CHAIRS! ONE, TWO, THREE!

Winners: FTR & Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***3/4. Man I liked the whole story in this match. It got personal as it went on, and Mark Briscoe was the star in this whole damn match. Love the respect shown for Jay here, it felt special, and the violence was off the charts.

After the match, FTR and Mark Briscoe embrace as all men get emotional together.