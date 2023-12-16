Eddie Kingston will be competing on tonight’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view card.

The Mad King confronted Tony Khan backstage at the start of tonight’s show, which takes place in Garland, Texas. Khan gave in and booking Kingston for a singles matchup against Anthony Henry.

Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD

Wheeler Yuta vs. Tom Lawlor for the ROH Pure Championship

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. TMDK for the ROH Six-Man Championship

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship

The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners

Nyla Rose vs. Vertvixen

Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry

Bryan Keith vs. Jack Cartwheel Zero Hour