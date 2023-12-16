Eddie Kingston will be competing on tonight’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view card.
The Mad King confronted Tony Khan backstage at the start of tonight’s show, which takes place in Garland, Texas. Khan gave in and booking Kingston for a singles matchup against Anthony Henry.
Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz
Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD
Wheeler Yuta vs. Tom Lawlor for the ROH Pure Championship
Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. TMDK for the ROH Six-Man Championship
Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor
I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese
Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus for the AAA Mega Championship
The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners
Nyla Rose vs. Vertvixen
Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry
Bryan Keith vs. Jack Cartwheel Zero Hour