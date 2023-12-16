In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Green Bay, WI. tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.

* Cedric Alexander vs. Axiom and Bronson Reed vs. Nathan Frazer took place in the pre-show dark matches.

* Ryan Tran is scheduled to serve as the referee for tonight’s SmackDown main event.

* Randy Orton is scheduled to be involved in The Bloodline promo segment on tonight’s show.

* The Bloodline is getting two segments to start the show.

* Jimmy Uso vs. Randy Orton is advertised, although the Select report has it listed as Uso vs. Roman Reigns as the main event for tonight. Whether or not that is a typo remains to be seen.

* Main event is scheduled for three segments, women’s match for one, and the U.S. Title Contender matches for two.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.