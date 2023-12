WWE returns on FOX tonight.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match segment listing for tonight’s show.

Check it out below.

– Roman Reigns promo

– US Title Contender Tourney: Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

– US Title Contender Tourney: Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

– Karrion Kross Vignette

– Kevin Owens and Carmelo Hayes backstage segment

– DAMAGE CTRL backstage

– Zelina & Michin vs. Kabuki Warriors

– Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso