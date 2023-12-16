A big update on top industry superstar Mercedes Moné and her potential future.

The CEO popped up at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 at the beginning of the year on route to becoming the second-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. She was set to become the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, but was injured in the tournament finals and ended up losing to Willow Nightingale. She has been largely absent from wrestling since, except for a cameo appearance sitting in the crowd for AEW at All In in London.

Speaking of AEW…Tony Khan has mentioned throughout the year that he had been speaking with Moné about potentially joining the promotion somewhere down the line. However, insider Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a Q&A that the “there are no longer working plans between Moné and AEW.” There is no other information at this time, but the assumption would be that Moné is potentially looking at a WWE return.

Stay tuned.