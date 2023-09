AEW has announced an early lineup for the September 27th edition of Dynamite, which will be the promotion’s final Dynamite ahead of its October 1st WrestleDream pay-per-view. Check out the lineup below.

-Contract signing between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page for their WrestleDream Matchup

-Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF