Julia Hart is ready to hold gold in AEW.

The House of Black member defeated Kiera Hogan on tonight’s edition of AEW Collision, her 25th straight singles victory. Afterward, Brody King got on the microphone and told Kris Statlander that Hart wants to face her at WrestleDream, with Hart adding that the House Always Wins.

Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander at #AEWWrestleDream for the TBS Title LIVE on PPV! Will the challenge be accepted & made official? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheJuliaHart | @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/aZx1VHu5Cm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2023

AEW has since confirmed the matchup. The updated lineup for WrestleDream is:

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Two-out-of-Three Falls for AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

AEW TBS Championship Match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) & Chris Jericho vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland