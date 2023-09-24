A new title match has been added to AEW WrestleDream.

Eddie Kingston will be defending the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Katsuyori Shibata at the event, a match that was confirmed on this evening’s AEW Collision in Michigan.

Coming off his monumental win at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam, the NEW #ROH World Champ & NJPW Strong Openweight Champ #EddieKingston will put BOTH Titles on the line against #ROH Pure Champ @K_Shibata2022 next Sunday at #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!

AEW WrestleDream will take place on Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Below is the updated card.

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Two-out-of-Three Falls for AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) & Chris Jericho vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland