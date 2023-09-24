AEW has confirmed two new matchups for the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Don Callis announced on this evening’s edition of Collision that his family, which includes Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and Sammy Guevara, will have accepted Kenny Omega’s challenge and will battle The Cleaner, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho in trios action at the event.

It was also announced that Christian Cage, fresh off winning the TNT Championship this evening, will be defending the title in a two-out-of-three falls matchup against Darby Allin at WrestleDream.

No rest for the NEW TNT Champion Christian Cage who will now have to defend the TNT Title next Sunday at #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV against Darby Allin in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match!

AEW WrestleDream will take place on Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Below is the updated card.

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Two-out-of-Three Falls for AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) & Chris Jericho vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland