Christian Cage is your new AEW TNT Champion.

The Canadian legend defeated Darby Allin and Luchasaurus in a triple-threat match on this evening’s edition of Collision in Michigan. Cage, who for months proclaimed that he was the TNT Champion even though it was held by Luchasaurus, pinned the 65-Million Old dinosaur after Allin hit the Coffin Drop. This ends Luchasaurus’s reign at 99 days.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

