Hulk Hogan has tied the knot once again.

The Immortal One married Sky Daily, who he got engaged to back in July. According to TMZ, the happy couple had a ceremony last night (September 22nd) at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Clearwater, FL. Only their child were present for the ceremony.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to Hogan and Daily, and wish them health and happiness.