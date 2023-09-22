Hulk Hogan knows greatness when he sees it, and he considers The Rock to be on another level.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the People’s Champion during a recent sit-down with Sports Illustrated. Hogan begins by calling Rocky one a kind, an athlete who is on a different level. He adds that it is obvious that his old foe still has wrestling in his blood after seeing him make an appearance on the September 15th edition of SmackDown.

The Rock, he’s one of a kind. He’s on another level. That was noticeable right away. But one part stood out to me–and I thought it was very clear. Rock still has wrestling in his blood.

The Immortal One later states that if The Rock did come back to compete at WrestleMania 40 it will be a moment that no one would ever forget.

That would be a moment for everyone. Not everyone was around, not even a lot of today’s stars, for the first WrestleMania with Mr. T and Liberace. Or to see me and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III. But if Rock comes back, people will never forget it. For all the people to see him come back, and see greatness right in front of us, it would be amazing. If The Rock comes back at WrestleMania, it will be a moment people will never forget.

Later in the chat, Hogan speaks about The Rock’s father, the great Rocky Johnson.

I’d known Rocky Johnson for a long time, even before I started to wrestle. He was someone I looked up to. And that day, I can still remember standing in the ring talking with Dwayne, and all we could hear was Rocky Johnson yelling, ‘Dwayne, listen to Hogan!’

You can check out the full interview here.