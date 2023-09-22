Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

SmackDown will be headlined by WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defending against Asuka. This will be SKY’s second televised title defense since winning the title at SummerSlam.

WWE has announced a new tag team match for tonight – The Street Profits vs. Santos Escobar and WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio. WWE is also teasing more from John Cena and AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso but the match has not been announced.

The following card has been announced for tonight:

* John Cena will speak

* The Street Profits vs. Santos Escobar and WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defending against Asuka

