Tony Khan discusses the AEW return of Mike Santana.

Santana returned to AEW just in time for All In from Wembley, and now he will be in singles-action on this evening’s Rampage. Khan spoke about Santana being a singles-star during a recent interview with Superstar Crossover. He states that he is very excited to see what Santana can do as a solo act.

Well, Mike Santana is a great wrestler. I really like Mike Santana. I think it’s definitely something, that he’s back in AEW, that we’re all excited about. I really am interested to see where he goes as a single now, if he’s going to be an individual and not part of this great tag team we’ve seen for such a long time, Santana and Ortiz. I think I’m interested to know where they each go as individuals. Certainly, it’s been a great situation as a tag team, but if it’s not sustainable, they’re two great pro wrestlers. So it’s something to keep an eye on for sure.

Since his return Santana has traded shots with his former longtime tag partner Ortiz on social media, a back-and-forth that could potentially lead to a feud somewhere down the line.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)