AEW President Tony Khan joined the Superstar Crossover podcast for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included Khan revealing who he would put on his pro-wrestling Mount Rushmore. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

His pro-wrestling Mount Rushmore:

For me, it’s a great question, I would say Ricky Steamboat, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart.

Says Bret Hart is a very classy person in real life:

He’s a very classy person when you meet him in real life, and he’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In person, he’s a real gentleman, too. So he lives up to his reputation as one of the greats, Bret Hart. Amazing, amazing person. It was great to have Bret Hart be the first person ever to pull the AEW World Championship out of the bag at the first-ever Double or Nothing.

