A newsworthy day in WWE.

A support account for the Hulu streaming service revealed on social media that Hulu’s rights to WWE content are set to expire next week. This includes replays of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as secondary programs like Main Event, Superstars, NXT Level Up, en Espaol, 205 Live, Total Divas, and Total Bellas. The Hulu support account wrote the following in response to someone asking if WWE content was leaving:

Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we’ll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!

Earlier this morning WWE revealed that they had signed a new $1.4 billion dollar deal with NBCUniversal that will bring the company’s SmackDown program back to the USA Network in 2024. However, it does not appear at this time that the rights to Raw or NXT will be renewed on USA, leaving those programs without a home in 2024 as of right now.

WWE also released a ton of main roster talent, and is expected to make more cuts to the WWE PC staff and NXT roster later today. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.

