Among those talents released today by WWE one of the more shocking names was former WWE and NXT world champion Dolph Ziggler, who had been with the company since 2004. Big E and Trinity Fatu already gave their thoughts on the Show-Off getting cut, and now you can add Matt Cardona and John Cena to that list.

Cena took to social media and revealed that Ziggler wrestled an incredible 1,554 matches during his time under the WWE banner. Aside from his world title reigns he is a former multi-time Intercontinental Champion, tag team champion, and United States Champion.

The ‘Indy God’ Matt Cardona also gave Ziggler a shout-out by writing his name in a tweet. He later weighed in on all of the releases made by WWE today, which along with Ziggler includes Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Hit Row’s Top Dolla, Elias Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs, and Shelton Benjamin. He writes:

TO THOSE WHO WERE JUST RELEASED. This can be the END of your career…Or it can be the BEGINNING……Look yourself in the mirror and decide. I promise you the work and the MONEY is out there. It’s not easy. It’s a grind. It’s a hustle. It’s frustrating…But it also can be incredibly rewarding (in more ways than one) IF YOU WORK YOUR FUCKING ASS OFF!I hope to see a lot of you down the road.

Check out Cena and Cardona’s posts below.

One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 21, 2023

DOLPH ZIGGLER That’s the tweet… — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 21, 2023