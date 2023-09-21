As noted, WWE made several cuts to its main roster earlier this morning, a list that includes Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Hit Row’s Top Dolla, Elias Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs, Shelton Benjamin, and former world champion Dolph Ziggler. This won’t be the only releases made today as a new report surfaced stating that the NXT talent will be trimmed today as well. You can read about that here.

It didn’t take long for other top stars to take notice of these WWE cuts. WWE superstar and former world champion Big E took to social media to comment on the company cutting Dolph Ziggler, who he worked alongside for years during his early days on the main roster. The New Day member writes the following:

I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to @HEELZiggler. I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening. One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man.

Former WWE star and current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Trinity Fatu was also surprised by Ziggler’s release. She took to social media and hashtagged his name, an indication that she may want him to come join her on the IMPACT roster.

Check out Big E and Trinity’s posts below. Follow Wrestling Headlines for our continued coverage on today’s WWE cuts.