More WWE cuts are coming later today.

This morning the company released several names from its main roster including Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Hit Row’s Top Dolla, Elias Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs, Shelton Benjamin, and former world champion Dolph Ziggler. You can read what Elias had to say here, what Benjamin had to say here, and what other talents had to say here.

Now Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline reports that WWE will be making cuts to its NXT roster around 5pm EST. It is not known at this time who will be on the chopping block.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you update on today’s cuts. Stay tuned.