Earlier today WWE released several talents from their contracts, a list that includes Mustafa Ali, Riddick Moss, Emma, Rick Boogs, Top Dolla, Aaliyah, and the Drifter Elias. You can read the latest news on that, as well as some Moss, Top Dolla, and Aaliyah’s reaction here.

Elias did not immediately respond to the news, but has since broken his silence on social media. He writes that he had a good run with the company, one which included WrestleMania moments with the Undertaker and John Cena. He adds that he had a #1 album on iTunes and had the pleasure of working with his younger brother (Ezekiel) during that time.

From Drifting onto the scene…To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker…To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias…A #1 ITunes Album & To being my own younger brother (ZEKE) while traveling the world…It’s been a blast. God is Good!

Elias initially signed with WWE back in 2014, where he worked their NXT brand until 2017. He is a former four-time 24/7 champion. Check out his post below.