More talents cuts from WWE today.

Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Hit Row’s Top Dolla, and Elias have all been released by WWE. They join Mustafa Ali, Emma, and Rick Boogs, who all announced this morning that they had been let go. Top Dolla, Aaliyah, and Moss wrote the following messages on X (Twitter).

As of today I am no longer apart of WWE. — ALIYAH 3:17 (@WWE_Aliyah) September 21, 2023

Well I did it – I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up. — Mike Rallis (@RiddickMoss) September 21, 2023

These cuts come hours after it was revealed that WWE SmackDown would be moving from FOX back to USA Network in 2024, a deal that it worth up to $1.4 billion dollars.