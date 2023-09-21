Montez Ford would happily welcome CM Punk back to WWE.

The former multi-time tag champion spoke about the controversial Second City Saint during a recent interview on The Happy Hour, where he was asked about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE after his ugly departure from AEW. This is what he had to say:

If they asked my opinion on it, I’m so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all works of life. I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that’s all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago.

One person who is not missing CM Punk is Chris Jericho. The former World Champion recently stated in an interview with Busted Open Radio that the AEW locker room is in better shape now that Punk is gone. You can read about that by clicking here.

