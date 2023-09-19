AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype up this week’s Grand Slam Dynamite and Rampage events from Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the Demo God will be battling his longtime friend/protege in AEW, Sammy Guevara.

During the interview Jericho praised Guevara and the other young talents on the roster for proving themselves on multiple occasions, adding that AEW’s future is in good hands.

Very proud (of MJF). Very, very proud… Our story went a year, because I think it was like 366 days from our first meeting. I remember Tony Schiavone, we did a split screen, we both said, ‘What an idiot’ at the same time, to the last time we did whatever we did, and that was the idea. That’s the idea of anything I’ve done in AEW. It’s not about me anymore. I’m not the future of AEW. A guy like Max is and still is not even half as good as he’s gonna be three or four years from now. I just tried to teach him a few things but, he’s a natural, right? But to work with him or to work with Sammy (Guevara), Dani Garcia, Orange Cassidy, the stuff I’ve done with Darby Allin, working with Mox when he first came in. Mox was not the Mox he is now when he first came to AEW. Neither was Cody (Rhodes) when we did our first feud. He was not the same guy. So just being with those guys and learning together and working together has just been a blast and I say this to Matt Hardy or Christian: There’s no need for Jericho and Christian to have a match or Jericho and Matt. We’ve seen that match a thousand times. To me, that would almost feel like early 2000s TNA. I don’t wanna do that. Put Matt with Isiah Kassidy and put Christian with Jack Perry and put Jericho with Sammy Guevera or Will Ospreay… You both benefit each other. They get the rub from working with an experienced guy, you get the rub from working with a younger guy and it’s still contemporary. All these matches are fresh matches and that’s what it’s all about. I really enjoyed working with Ricky Starks here and I’m trying to think of all the guys I’ve been with; Eddie Kingston. Man, we had a great feud. I love Eddie. I never even knew who the hell Eddie Kingston was. I never heard of him. I thought when they first brought him in that he was Eddie Edwards. I didn’t know Eddie Kingston. ‘Who is that?’ The guy’s f*cking great. What a great talent that never had a chance and now he’s really starting to blossom into what he’s gonna be so, I’m very proud of all those guys, to see their development.

Later, Jericho would be asked about the state of the locker room following the departure of CM Punk and whether he thinks it is in better condition than it was when he was there. His response?

Yes (AEW is better than it was a month ago). Yes, absolutely.

