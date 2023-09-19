Impact Wrestling will head to Graceland Live in Memphis, TN for their Mid-South Mayhem TV tapings on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23. The tapings will air on upcoming AXS episodes, leading up to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 21 in Chicago.

The following matches have been announced for the Impact TV tapings this coming weekend:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz defend against Sami Callihan and Rich Swann

* Impact Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer and Heath vs. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean in a Memphis Street Fight

* Samuray del Sol vs. Mike Bailey

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a Memphis Strap Match

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:

* Knockouts World Champion Trinity and Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw

* Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

