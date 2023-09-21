WWE started to release wrestlers on Thursday starting with Mustafa Ali and Emma.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports Rick Boogs has been released by the company. As of this writing, Boogs has yet to comment on his release.

He signed with WWE in 2017, where he worked in NXT and made appearances for EVOLVE. In 2021, he made his main roster debut in 2021 by playing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring with an electric guitar. They later had a run as a tag team. At WrestleMania 38 in a SmackDown Tag Team Title match, Boogs tore his quad. He returned in January 2023 on Raw.