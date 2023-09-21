Emma announced that WWE had released her shortly after Mustafa Ali announced his departure from the company on Thursday.

Emma announced her departure after promoting the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 announcement in Australia.

Emma’s first WWE run started in 2011 as she wrestled in FCW and later NXT until 2014, when she was called up to the main roster. The following year, she went back to NXT, only to be brought back up to the main roster in 2016. She was released in 2017, where she went to work for ROH and Impact Wrestling. She had just returned to WWE last year. She wrote the following statement:

“Oops nevermind. I just got released… I am no longer with WWE.”