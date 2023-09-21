As noted, WWE SmackDown will be leaving FOX in October of 2024 and will be returning to the USA Network in a deal with NBCUniversal that will last up to five years and is valued at $1.4 billion dollars. You can read details on that here.

However, the future of Monday Night Raw and Tuesday Night NXT are now up in the air. According to the Hollywood Reporter and later confirmed by the Wall Street Journal neither Raw nor NXT will have its rights renewed by NBCUniversal following their acquisition of Raw, which means neither program will continue on USA.

At this time there is no word as to where Raw or NXT could end up. Prior to moving to USA in 2019 NXT aired exclusively on the WWE Network.

Stay tuned.