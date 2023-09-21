Mustafa Ali has announced his departure from WWE.

After breaking into the business in 2003, he joined WWE in 2016 after competing in the Cruiserweight Classic as a replacement and inked a full-time deal to work in the cruiserweight division on the 205 Live show. In December 2018, he was moved to SmackDown and later to Raw in the 2020 Draft. He later became the leader of the Retribution faction.

In recent months, Ali has been working in NXT, where he was slated to wrestle NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Ali wrote the following on Twitter to announce his departure: