Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are the latest talents to be released from WWE.

Ziggler, a former world champion and NXT Champion, had been signed with the company since 2004. The news of his cut came from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Ziggler has yet to make any comments.

Meanwhile, Benjamin revealed the news on his personal X (Twitter) account, where he thanked the staff, talent, and fans for everything.

This ends Benjamin’s second run with WWE after returning in 2017. During that time he tagged with Chad Gable and was a member of the popular Hurt Business faction, where he held the Raw tag team titles.

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023

Ziggler and Benjamin join Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Hit Row’s Top Dolla, Elias Mustafa Ali, Emma, and Rick Boogs, who were all released this morning. Wrestling Headlines will keep you up to date on any other cuts that possible occur today.