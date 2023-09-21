Stevie Richards is not happy with AEW.

The longtime veteran has a series on his Youtube Channel called “What Went Wrong,” where he does deep analysis on new and old happenings in the world of pro-wrestling, including real-life injuries that occurred. For context, Richards has videos on Shane McMahon getting hurt at WrestleMania 39, Goldberg injuring Bret Hart during their infamous WCW Starrcade matchup, etc.

Well Richards recently released a video covering the injury that Jon Moxley suffered at the hands of Rey Fenix at last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event. If you missed it, Moxley got knocked loopy and called an audible to lose the match, which crowned Rey Fenix as the new AEW International Champion. Moxley would later leave the ring on his own, but it is believed he suffered a concussion.

However, it seems AEW did not want Richards video out there since it is believed the the concussion Moxley suffered happened early on, and that he wrestled a large portion of the match injured. He writes the following on X (Twitter):

So @AEW is already blocking my “What Went Wrong?” video worldwide. Maybe the company should work just hard to protect their talent so videos like mine don’t have to be made.

You can see Richards’ post, including the original one that had the taken down Youtube link, below.

New video just went live. What Went Wrong? Jon Moxley Get Tombstone Piledriver FOR REAL…..TWICE?… https://t.co/v05OAlBwka God forbid, someone in @AEW is not going to recover one day if this continues. — Stevie Richards (@bWoStevie) September 21, 2023

