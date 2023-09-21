As noted, WWE made cuts to its main roster early this morning shortly after news broke that the company signed a new $1.4 billion dollar deal with NBCUniversal to bring its SmackDown program back to USA starting in 2024. Talents who were cut included Riddick Moss, Aaliyah, Hit Row’s Top Dolla, Elias Mustafa Ali, Emma, Rick Boogs, Shelton Benjamin, and former world champion Dolph Ziggler. NXT cuts are expected to occur later in the day.

Fightful Select has released several notes regarding the releases:

-There is some frustration among members of the roster as WWE announced the big money deal with NBCUniversal, then released talent. One top star said that most of the people who were cut “barely had a chance” as they had not been booked.

-Some talent believe that WWE paired the releases along with the NBCUniversal announcement and the Elimination Chamber stadium show announcement in order to minimize negative impact on the company. Other talents told Fightful that they thought the days of mass layoffs were over.

-Sean Ross Sapp has since revealed that most of the talents who were released today are under the 90-Day non-compete clause that is standard with these releases.

