Tony Khan sings the praises of Toni Storm.

The AEW President spoke about the former two-time women’s champion during a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, where he hyped up Storm’s match against Saraya at this evening’s Dynamite Grand Slam event. Khan believes that Storm is doing some of the best work in the industry, and gives her extra kudos for creating such a new compelling character.

I think Toni Storm is doing some of the best work in all of pro wrestling right now. She’s a former Women’s World Champion two times. She’s had a great partnership with Saraya, and really, we saw Saraya have just this beautiful moment at Wembley Stadium. I thought it was really cool to have somebody who is one of the biggest wrestling stars in England have that great moment winning the World Title in front of her family, having all her family and friends there at ringside to cheer her on. I think Toni Storm was already hanging on by a very thin thread emotionally, and we’ve seen it’s been very compelling. You know, I agree with you. Highly entertaining in recent weeks, the way Toni Storm has been losing her mind, and personally, I really enjoy working with Toni Storm. I think she’s a great talent, and I think we are on to something really special with Toni Storm right now.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)