AEW superstar and current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with the New York Post to hype up this evening’s Dynamite Grand Slam event in New York, where he will be challenging MJF for the world title.

During the interview, Joe spoke about his feud with MJF and how part of it stemmed from a moment that occurred in NXT back in 2016, where he shoved MJF during his entrance at Takeover Brooklyn II. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On referencing the NXT push during their current feud in AEW:

I don’t think we necessarily had to get to it through that meme or avenue because I think he’s a very talented individual, much like myself. I think we have an innate ability to go out and pick a fight no matter what the circumstances are. It obviously was something that stuck out in a lot of peoples’ minds. I knew for a lot of people it was a funny iconic moment. Why fight the flow?

How the push ended up happening in NXT and how it was immediately broadcast:

I always feel like if you’re gonna take up screen time at least be somewhat interesting. We were walking down the hallway. He was maybe doing too good of a job trying to clear things out. I put him up into the wall. I think after everyone kind of took a look at it and had a hilarious chuckle and it ended up sticking around and staying. I think it was close to live where we had a little bit of a delay because we were running (video) packages and stuff like that. By the time it got to the truck it was gonna be broadcast pretty shortly afterward and they were all about it.

