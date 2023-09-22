John Cena is now official for WWE Fastlane.

It was reported on September 1 how there was talk within WWE of having Cena appear at the Fastlane Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 7 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. In an update, WWE has released a new promotional graphic for Fastlane, and Cena is featured. You can see that image below.

Cena was previously announced for the Fastlane go-home SmackDown on October 6 in St. Louis, and the post-Fastlane SmackDown on October 13 in Tulsa.

WWE has not announced any Fastlane matches as of this writing. The WWE website still has the following Superstars advertised for Fastlane, who were first listed back in the summer: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Cena, who was also recently confirmed for the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 4 in Saudi Arabia, will be on tonight’s SmackDown and is rumored to team with AJ Styles to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at some point.

Below is an updated look at Cena’s WWE schedule, along with Cena on the Fastlane promotional graphic:

* Friday, September 22 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO (SmackDown)

* Saturday, October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN (Fastlane PLE)

* Friday, October 13 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 20 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 27 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI (SmackDown)

* Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Crown Jewel PLE)

