Eddie Kingston reflects on his huge victory at this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

The Mad King defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the ROH World Champion at the event, a title that has alluded him for quite some time. He spoke about this triumph during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he opened up about how hard it is to accept love from fans.

It feels great when the crowd cheers, but it makes me nervous. I’m not used to this kind of love. It makes me ask myself, ‘Why do they love me?’ Then I start doubting myself. It’s all part of my curse. But as long as people are fans of pro wrestling, that’s good enough for me.

Kingston’s win received one of the largest pops of the night from the New York crowd. He expresses how much that meant to him later on in the interview.

Professional wrestling is my mixed martial arts. So thank you very much for supporting pro wrestling. Me, I’m the guy who grew up in Yonkers–I’m still that guy. So when people cheer for me, or want to take a picture with me, I get a little bashful. I don’t see the big deal. I’m just me. But I am blessed and lucky enough to do the dream job I’ve wanted since I was nine. I don’t see myself as a big deal. I’m still the kid from Yonkers.

With the win Kingston is now a double-champion.