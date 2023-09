Eddie Kingston is your new ROH World Champion.

The Mad King defeated Claudio Castagnoli at this evening’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in New York after hitting the Swiss-Superman with a series of spinning backfists and a big powerbomb. Kingston’s NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship was also on the line, which means he is a double-champion. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston shook hands! And now Eddie wears the same #ROH World Championship Xavier and Homicide held! You did it, Eddie! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEW GrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@ClaudioCSRO | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/1uSbGrjXVj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023

