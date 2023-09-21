ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF is thrilled to be defending his AEW World Title against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, but he does not seem too interested in defending the strap at AEW’s inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view.

MJF took to X/Twitter this week and responded to a fan tweet asking others what they want to see him do at WrestleDream, if he retains over Joe tonight at Grand Slam. He once again took a shot at NJPW and indicated that he and Adam Cole may defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream.

“It’s a NJPW themed show. Y’all will be lucky if I wrestle. And if I do it ain’t gonna be a singles,” he wrote.

MJF made similar comments during the Double Or Nothing scrum in May when asked if he was working AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. He knocked the promotion and called them “a fucking indie fed,” adding that their greatest legend couldn’t tie his boots, but The Great-O-Khan does “pop him” at times. MJF ended up opening Forbidden Door II by retaining the AEW World Title over NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. During the build to the show, MJF continued taking shots at NJPW and threatened to no-show the match.

AEW WrestleDream will take place on Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The event is being held in honor of NJPW founder Antonio Inoki as it will take place on the one-year anniversary of his passing. AEW President Tony Khan announced WrestleDream during the All In media scrum, noting that this show will honor someone he has always looked up to – pro wrestling’s greatest dreamer.

Khan also said he expects NJPW to work with AEW for the show as they are very supportive of the idea, and he’s hopeful NJPW wrestlers will be added to the card. Since then NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. has been announced for what is being billed as a Dream Match, and the likely non-title main event. Below is the current card, along with MJF’s full tweet:

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Dream Match

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

It’s a NJPW themed show. Y’all will be lucky if I wrestle. And if I do it ain’t gonna be a singles. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 19, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.