Jim Ross doesn’t plan on getting physical anymore in his career.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Grillin JR Podcast, where he said that he and Tony Khan never spoke about him doing anything physical in AEW because they both knew he was too old for something like that.

I’ve been lucky to avoid any ball shots. Tony Khan, I don’t know if he just doesn’t believe in it or what, we’ve never discussed it because I’m not interested in getting involved in physicality in angles again. I’m past that. I’m not past that egocentrically, I’m past that age wise and all that stuff. I’ve done my time. If you want to kick someone in the balls, go with Kevin Kelly or Nigel.

