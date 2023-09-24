WWE has announced for matchups and segments for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA, which will feature top stars like Baron Corbin, Tiffany Stratton, Dijak, Ilja Dragunov and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes will have a contract signing for their upcoming NXT Championship match

-Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

-Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

-Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer

-Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs

-Tiffany Stratton will be making an appearance

-Butch vs. Joe Coffey NXT Global Heritage Invitational Final

-Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima Winner Gets A Seat At The D’Angelo Dinner