Two big title matches and a Texas Death Match highlight a stacked episode of Collision tonight:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The WorkHorsemen

Rob Van Dam & Hook vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

Andrade el Idolo vs. Jay White

Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart

AEW TNT Championship Triple Threat: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

Texas Death Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 9/23/23

Live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan! Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary

Match #1. AEW TNT Championship Triple Threat: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

Darby spits water in the face of Luchasaurus and hits a suicide dive to Christian. Sunset flip gets two on Christian. Suicide dive to Luchasaurus but Darby gets caught and Luchasaurus throws him into everything at ringside. Christian steps on the neck of Darby over the middle rope and sets a chair up inside the ring. Christian sets Darby up on the chair and Luchasaurus German suplexes Darby AND the chair. Brutal. Christian orders Luchasaurus to the outside and sneaks a quick cover but only gets two. Double team Irish whip sends Darby literally flying over the steel steps. Darby finds himself in trouble throughout the PIP, with both TNT champions taking turns beating on him. Double hammer throw in the corner but Luchasaurus gets posted and Christian follows. Darby rolls up Christian for two. Another two count. Scorpion Death Drop by Darby, who goes up top for the Coffin Drop but Luchasaurus pulls Christian to the outside. Darby changes course and takes out both men on the floor. Darby flips out of a chokeslam back in the ring and hits the over the top stunner to Luchasaurus. Christian misses a belt shot and eats a shotgun dropkick. Chokeslam by Luchasaurus and Darby rolls to the outside. Luchasaurus picks up his title for the first time, and seems to like it. Christian has been holding it since they won it, and now Luchasaurus doesn’t want to give it back, but ultimately does. Darby shoves Christian into Luchasaurus and then blasts Luchasaurus with the belt! One, two, no! Running PK by Darby! Coffin Drop! Darby covers Luchasaurus but Christian throws him to the outside and picks up the win on Luchasaurus!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Rating: ***1/4. Really enjoyed the psychology of this match. Darby knew he had to strike as quickly as possible and kept looking for the quick win, and a hot crowd only helped. Christian is really doing the best stuff of his career now and it’s awesome.

Jericho challenges the Don Callis Family to a trios match at WrestleDream. Callis accepts and it’ll be Takeshita, Guevara, and Osprey vs. Jericho, Omega, and Ibushi.

Match #2. Rob Van Dam & Hook vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Scissor sweep takedown by RVD on Menard and a spinning back kick. Parker cuts him off but gets kicked in the face twice, once with a jumping back kick off the middle rope. RVD teases a tope but the JAS scatter. Back from a commercial break and Hook has cleared the ring looking for a hot tag, but Parker cuts him off in mid-air. Exploder by Hook and RVD gets the tag. Clotheslines to everyone and a thrust kick to Parker. Spinning leg lariat to Menard. Rolling thunder to Parker. Step through spinning leg lariat to Menard. Hager is in with a chair behind the referee’s back and gets a Van Daminator for his troubles. Hook locks the RedRum in on Menard and Parker finds himself on the business end of the Five Star Frog Splash for the loss.

Winners: Hook & Rob Van Dam

Rating: **1/4. Nice little match here for the fans in Michigan, and a great moment for Hook, Menard, and Parker. RVD can still play the hits and the crowd was alive for this one again, so it served it’s purpose.

Match #3. Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart

This was supposed to be Willow Nightingale, but apparently Julia Hart misted her in the eyes earlier in the day and Willow as not cleared. Hogan attacks early but Hart regains control with some ground and pound and standing on the hair of Hogan. High kick by Hogan. Hart catches a second kick and hits a foot sweep and a moonsault for two. Hogan fires back with some running elbows and looks for a hip attack in the corner but Hart moves and Hogan hits the middle turnbuckle. Snap mare and a lariat to the back of the neck of Hogan. Hartless finishes this one.

Winner: Julia Har

Rating: *1/2. Quick and painless, establishing Hart as a contender for a future title shot.

After the match, Skye Blue makes the save and gets misted in the face. Brody King takes the mic and says they want a match vs. Kris Statlander for the title at WrestleDream.

Match #4. Jay White w/ Bullet Club Gold vs. Andrade el Idolo

Shoulder block by Andrade but Juice distracts him, allowing White to cut him off with a knee. Andrade levels White with a hard chop on the floor and hits a diving cross body back in the ring. Pair of suplexes by Andrade. Andrade sets White up on the top rope and sends White to the floor with a double jump dropkick. Andrade gets to the apron however once again gets distracted, and White sends him crashing to the floor and into the guard rail. Dragon screw leg whip back inside the ring by White. White tries to ground Andrade with a chin lock but Andrade fights up with some chops. White fights back with some of his own and both guys are down with a double clothesline. More chops. Dragon screw by Andrade this time. Make that two. Flying forearm by Andrade now as Bullet Club Gold are trying to power White up. Kip up by Andrade, who’s chest is now dark purple. Running knees in the corner but BCG pull White to safety. Andrade changes course and moonsaults off the top rope to the floor, landing perfectly. Moonsault back in the ring to White but White moves, Andrade lands on his feet, and catches him with a standing moonsault. White tries a sleeper suplex but Andrade hits a huge running boot to the face. White still manages to back suplex Andrade to the floor. Andrade makes it back in the ring as White drills him with a twisting high angle uranage. Knee breaker by White in the corner and Andrade it hurting. More chops by White, more answer by Andrade. Step in back elbow by Andrade! One, two, no! Running double knees in the corner by Andrade. Hammerlock DDT spikes White! One, two, NO! Juice puts White’s foot on the rope. Andrade calling for the Figure Eight, but The Gunn’s distract the referee and Juice drills Andrade int he face with something. Bladerunner by White and that’ll do it!

Winner: Jay White

Rating: ****. On paper, this match rules. In actuality, this match rules. Andrade getting a chance to showcase what he can do on a more consistent basis and Switchblade having to cheat to win. Nobody lost anything here as Bullet Club Gold continue to roll.

Aussie Open join the commentary table and here come the tag champs.

Match #5. AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen

Henry with a snap mare and a cradle for two on Cash early. Dropkick and a tag to Drake, and now a tag to Dax. Drake with some HARD chops and Dax responds with the same level intensity. Reverse atomic drop and a diving headbutt by Drake. Flying forearm in the corner by Henry, neck twist, and then a senton by Drake. Henry with a flurry of kicks to Dax but Dax counters with a brainbuster. Drake quickly tags himself in and and hits a running step up enziguiri. Diving cannonball in the corner and a beautiful moonsault by JD Drake! One, two, no! Noshigami by Cash to Henry on the apron! Drake dives off the middle rope but Dax counters with a powerbomb. Sharpshooter by Dax and Drake taps!

Winner and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

Rating: ***. This match was super short and yet still awesome. Nice showing for The WorkHorsemen, who I’ve been championing for quite some time, and I’m glad to see them on a big stage tonight. FTR vs. Aussie Open is official!

Aussie Open hop in the ring and admit they haven’t lived up to the hype yet, but they will next week. Dax begs Aussie Open to bring their best, and if they don’t bring that dog next week, don’t bother showing up. Top Guys… out.