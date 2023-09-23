The preliminary viewership numbers are in for the September 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Jed I. Goodman, the episode drew 2.115 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.445. They scored a rating of 0.58 (roughly 758,000) viewers in the 18-49 demographic, which is also down.

SmackDown saw The Bloodline give a severe beatdown to AJ Styles, IYO SKY defeat Asuka, and a ton of other action with your favorite WWE stars. You can check out the “Top 10” moments from the show by clicking here.

Full ratings will be out next week and generally show an increase in total viewership. Stay tuned.