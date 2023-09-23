WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Phenomenally Great”-AJ Styles cuts a vicious promo on The Bloodline

9. “Curse Conundrum”-A look at the cursed WWE women’s tag team titles.

8. “Theory’s Rampage”-Austin Theory throws a fit.

7. “On The Mend”-Pretty Deadly is preparing for their return from injury.

6. “Approval From Above”-Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa take a meeting backstage.

5. “Evading Fight Night”-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are victorious.

4. “Hurt Profits No More?”-LWO victorious in tag team action.

3. “Striking Down Styles”-The Bloodline jump AJ Styles.

2. “Queenly Mistake”-IYO SKY defeats Asuka.

1. “Smiting Down Cena”-The Bloodline stand tall over John Cena.