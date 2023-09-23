Rocky Romero comments on Eddie Kingston scaling back on working independent dates.

Kingston recently revealed in a post on Instagram that due to a back injury, and now holding two major titles, he would have to put his focus on NJPW and AEW and could no longer wrestle on the indies. One match that he was scheduled to have was against Rocky Romero for DEFY Wrestling. After DEFY alerted fans that Kingston couldn’t wrestle Romero thanked the promotion for searching for a new opponent, then praised the Mad King for working through his injuries like the fighter he is.

Eddie is a champion. Dude has been fighting through injuries since last year. Knowing Eddie I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision for him. Let’s support him and give him some space and time heal between his contracted dates. Thanks to Defy for being understanding and working on a new opponent for me. I can’t wait to show out for the Defyance tonight! Let’s fuckin party!

As of this writing no replacement opponent has been announced for Romero at the DEFY event. You can check out his post below.