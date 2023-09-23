Eddie Kingston is taking a break from the independent scene because of an injury.

During Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Kingston won the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. He also retained the NJPW Strong Openweight Title in the process, as it was a title vs. title match.

Originally, he was supposed to wrestle Bryan Keith at Warrior Wrestling on October 6. However, he announced on Instagram that he will not be taking any independent dates.

He made this decision because of his championship responsibilities and a back injury. Here’s what he wrote: