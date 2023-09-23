Gable Steveson was back in the ring on Friday night, adding to the ongoing speculation about his career. He withdrew from the Senior World Championships this month but then made appearances at two NXT house shows.

He had expressed interest in returning to amateur wrestling and potentially competing in the 2024 Olympics.

However, his future reportedly depends on Vince McMahon, and details about Steveson’s future are being kept quiet.

At an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL on Friday night, Steveson participated in the main event, teaming up with the Creed Brothers to defeat Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. Check out the full results from the show here.