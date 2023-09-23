Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the WWE Hall of Fame losing its prestige. He was inducted in 2021.

“I enjoy the Hall of Fame’s earlier. Much more than I enjoy them now. Because, in a way, at least, my impression was that that night was more focused. And it was made to feel special. There were some issues along the way. I think having too many people takes some fun out of it, making it less special and less entertaining in the long run for the people who have to sit through it, watch it, or sit out in the audience. It’s just that everything has an ideal time. And I think a three-hour Hall of Fame is not ideal. But that said, it did feel more special to me previously than it does now. It almost feels like, okay, let’s check the Hall of Fame box because that’s what we do. And it’s so meaningful to speak for myself, man. I was very emotional. Up there, and it wasn’t even a live crowd there. It was just me and production people and friends in the back. But for those, you watch some of these Hall of Fame speeches, and the emotion is so real. The most real thing in wrestling is the emotion that wrestling creates. And especially when it comes to somebody who spent their lifetime, or the majority of their life, dedicated to the sport. And to have that moment where your peers recognize you in front of friends, family, and a live audience, and it doesn’t get any better.”

