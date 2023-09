Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Fort Pierce, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Axiom defeated Luca Crusifino

Kelani Jordan defeated Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Riley Osborne

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Tavion Heights & Andrezj Hughes-Murray

Ivy Nile (w/ The Creed Brothers) defeated Izzy Dame

Eddy Thorpe defeated Scrypts (w/ Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

Roxanne Perez defeated Arianna Grace

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Boa & Dante Chen

Gigi Dolin defeated Lola Vice

Gable Steveson & The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) (w/ Ivy Nile) defeated Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne