John Cena will be wrestling at the October 7th WWE Fastlane premium live event.

The former 16-time world champion signed a contract to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team matchup at the event, with AJ Styles originally set to be his tag partner. However, the Phenomenal One was beaten down by the BLoodline on this evening’s SmackDown and sent to the hospital, and now Cena is without a partner.

Originally, LA Knight was going to help Cena on SmackDown but the Mega Star was pulled from the show due to COVID. You can read about that here.

