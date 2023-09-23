An update on LA Knight.

The Mega Star was set to appear on this evening’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX but a change was made at the last minute and the former Million Dollar Champion did not end up appearing. Fightful has since revealed that Knight tested positive for COVID, which is why he was not on television. Reports are that he was set to be involved in the main event segment that featured John Cena, AJ Styles, Jimmy Uso, and Solo SIkoa. He was then scheduled to wrestle a dark match.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Knight a speedy recovery.