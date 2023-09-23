The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Long Live event that took place on Friday night in Deutschland, Germany, courtesy of CageMatch.net:
JCW Title Match: Jordan Oliver (c) defeats The Rotation
Gringo Loco defeats Leon Slater
Shigehiro Irie defeats Arez
GCW Ultraviolent Title Match Match: Rina Yamashita (c) defeats Jimmy Lloyd
Dark Sheik defeats Norman Harras
BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) defeat Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner)
GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Peter Tihanyi
Nick Gage defeats Joey Janela